CLYDE: Gregory A. Molisani (Little Scooby) passed away quietly at home on May 2, 2025. He was born February 8, 1961. He was a lifetime resident of Clyde. He worked at Xerox and Millennium Machine. He is survived by his brother Michael Molisani, niece Brandy Robinson, nephew Bryce Molisani, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home.