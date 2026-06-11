Moll, James (Jim)

1-14-1941 - 6-7-2026

Walworth: It is with great sadness to announce the passing of James (Jim) Moll on June 7,2026. Jim worked many years and retired from Xerox, he also worked at Walworth Town & Recreation and was retired from there also.

Jim enjoyed fishing & hunting, bowling, boxing, loved to watch the Buffalo Bills, Nascar, woodworking (best known for making and selling his birdhouses he built), loved watching & feeding the birds. He loved to travel with his wife. In his younger years he volunteered at the Macedon Ambulance, and also enjoyed doing auto body, snowmobiling, and camping.

He is predeceased by his son James Gordon Moll and stepdaughter Debora Germain.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie Moll; daughter, Laurie (Moll) Fabi; stepdaughter, Katrina Bills; son-in-law, Tim Germain; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside gathering on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 1 PM at Webster Rural Cemetery, 1087 Ridge Road, Webster, NY 14580.

To share a special memory please visit Jim’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.