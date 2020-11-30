Moll, Thomas E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on November 27, 2020 at age 60. Predeceased by his parents: Edward and Joan Moll. Tom was a hard-working, loving, and loyal man. He loved his family fiercely and left a foot print with everyone that he encountered. Survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Mary Jo; children: Eddie (Catherine) Fess, Kim (Brad) Siewert, Mike (Megan) Fess, Tommy (Julie) Moll, and Liz (Jon) D’Ettore; grandchildren: Will, Jon, Kyle, Makayla, Mikey, A.J., Isabella, Olivia, and Anthony; siblings: Drs. Barb (Clark) Godshall, Christopher (Linda) Moll, and Jennifer (Dave) Kehoe; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
FARMINGTON: Barbara “Barb” (Allen) Wixson, age 79, passed in the arms of her loving savior Jesus, on Sunday, November 29, 2020, due to natural causes. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Russell Wixson; three children, Carrol (Warren) Patterson, Cathy Maiorano and Allen Wixson; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two siblings, Phillip Allen and […]
Mountain Home, Arkansas: Age 88 passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. She was born December 29, 1931 and was the beloved wife of the late Charles I. Bond. She grew up in Alton, New York, the daughter of the late Darwin and Ethel Wideman. She attended Sodus High School. Althea owned and operated the […]