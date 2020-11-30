Moll, Thomas E.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on November 27, 2020 at age 60. Predeceased by his parents: Edward and Joan Moll. Tom was a hard-working, loving, and loyal man. He loved his family fiercely and left a foot print with everyone that he encountered. Survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Mary Jo; children: Eddie (Catherine) Fess, Kim (Brad) Siewert, Mike (Megan) Fess, Tommy (Julie) Moll, and Liz (Jon) D’Ettore; grandchildren: Will, Jon, Kyle, Makayla, Mikey, A.J., Isabella, Olivia, and Anthony; siblings: Drs. Barb (Clark) Godshall, Christopher (Linda) Moll, and Jennifer (Dave) Kehoe; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com