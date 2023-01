PENFIELD:12/13/1926 - 1/1/2023 Predeceased by husband of 69 years, Paul, and daughter Cynthia. Survived by sister Delores, daughter Paulette (Mack) Miller, son Paul (Nancy) Monachino, 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, January 5, 4-7pm at Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Rd. Webster. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, Friday, January 6 at St. Joseph’s Church, 43 Gebhardt Rd. Penfield followed by interment in Whitehaven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford.

For details on the life of this wonderful woman, please go to FalvoFuneralHome.com