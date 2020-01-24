Monette, Mary C.

PALMYRA: Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died on January 23, 2020 at the age of 87. Family and friends are invited to call from 3-6pm (prayer service at 5:45) on Monday, January 27 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Private graveside services will be held at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra. Please consider donations in Mary’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. In addition to being the best mother ever, Mary’s generous heart meant that many people in the community benefited from her love of cooking. She was often the first person to offer food to uplift others. Mary was an employee of Mobil Chemical Company for over 20 years. Mary was predeceased by her longtime companion Jim Morrisey; her sister Shirley Everett and son-in-law Peter Osterling. She is survived by her daughters Debbie (Terry) Rodman, Jacqueline Monette, Barbara (Jim) Dildine, Diane (Kevin Datthyn) Osterling and Carol (Derek Hamilton) Vitalone; grandchildren Patrick (Sarah) Rodman, Rebecca (Doug) Fogal, Jonathan (Megan) Rodman and Sarah (Ben) Rodman; Adam (Amy) Dildine, Sarah (Andy) Pietropaolo and Megan Dildine; Kaitlyn (Kevin) Berube, Ben (Jenna) Osterling and Emmalyn (Dale) Osterling and Danielle (Jake) Vitalone and Nick Vitalone and their father John Vitalone; 10 great-grandchildren; the father of their daughters, Eugene L. Monette; the Morrisey family; cousin Janet Keebler and many nieces, nephews and special friends. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com