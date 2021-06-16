Monje, Dorothy A.

WOLCOTT: Entered into rest on June 8, 2021 at age 87.

Predeceased by her beloved husband: Frank Monje.

Whether you called her Dorothy, Dotti, Mom, Grandma... or some of her grandchildren even called her Polka Dotti. Whatever you called her... you knew she was special.

She enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, deer hunting and just about any outdoor activity as long as she could be with her adored husband, Frank. Members of the community remember well, Dotti mixing mortar and lugging stone for Frank while he was doing his mason work. She enjoyed flowers, birds, quilting, yard work and sharing memories of Sodus Point “years ago”.

She had a passion for Westerns and thought the “Virginian” was just about the handsomest man to ever ride a horse!

Throughout her life, she was an extremely hard worker and firmly believed that “you do it right or don’t do it at all”.

She was dearly loved by her family, her friends and was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Survived by her loving children: Deborah (Steven) LeRoy, Vicki (Tim) Fisher and Arnold, Jr. (Diane) Bolleman; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Cindy) and Jeremiah (Kristen) Brandt, Lucas (Amanda) LeRoy, Timothy and Matthew Fisher, Sarah (Roy) Hurst, Emily and Joelle Bolleman, Chris, Luke and Mark Kube, Ashley Read and Shawna Armitage; (19) great grandchildren; sister: Ellen Mourey; brother: Robert Clark; step daughter: Patty Monje.

A celebration of Dotti’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In loving memory of Dotti, donations can be made to NYSDEC Summer Camp for Kids: Natural Heritage Trust (NHT), c/o Director of Management & Budget Services, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-5010

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com