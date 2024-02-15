Monje, James J. 

NEWARK: James J. Monje, 90, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 in Needham, MA.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at East Newark Cemetery.

Jim was born in Newark, on December 12, 1933, the son of the late Joseph and Catherine Brugge Monje. He graduated from Newark High School in 1953. From 1954 to 1956, he served in the US Army where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He earned a degree from R.I.T. and graduated first in his class. He joined the family business Joseph Monje & Sons Masonry and later became an independent contractor. Jim married Dorothy DeFisher, his high school sweetheart, and raised two daughters. He was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge BPOE #1249 and the Newark VFW #2883. He had been a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Jim contributed to Newark and the surrounding areas with his construction of many homes and businesses that still stand today. He loved history, particularly WWII. In his younger years, Jim loved sailing and fishing at his family cottage in Sodus. Later, he fulfilled his dream of learning how to fly an airplane.

Mr. Monje is survived by two daughters Wendy DePorter and Penny Monje; four grandchildren Katie, Josh, Kiley, and Eilish; two great grandchildren Charlotte and Beckett; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Zara. He was predeceased by his wife Dottie of 42 years; and three siblings Richard, Gloria, and Frank.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com