NEWARK: On Sunday April 12, 2020, Lance Monje passed away at the age of 70. Lance Monje was born October 12, 1949 in Newark, New York to Francis (“Dutch”) and Donna (Burns) Monje. Lance was the third of five brothers. He graduated from Newark High School and Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He was married to his beloved wife Judith (Grauer) Monje for over 20 years. Always a talented artist, Lance ran a successful business as a patent illustrator for nearly 50 years. Lance was a devoted husband, fierce friend, loyal brother and dutiful son. He was a loving and doting father, grandfather and uncle. He loved sail boats, music and art. He was a beautiful artist, an accomplished guitarist and an avid sailor. Gentle and modest, Lance was also full of humor and the grit that comes from serving as an Army drill Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Lance was preceded in death by his wife Judy, mother Donna Monje McCue, father Dutch Monje, and brothers Steven Monje and Stuart Monje. Lance is survived by his son Jonathan Becker, daughter-in-law Tracie Becker, grandchildren Taylor, Caedmon, Thymian and Tatiana, brothers Sean McCue and Scott Monje, step-father John McCue, sisters-in-law Joyce Monje, Susan Monje, Theresa McCue and Audrey McInerney, nieces Michelle Monje-Deisseroth, Erin Monje-Chard, Patricia Monje and Sarah (McCue) Cooke, nephews Brett Monje and Tom McCue, and dear friend Laura DelGrande Harper. He will be deeply missed by his entire family and community of caring friends, too numerous to count.