Obituaries
Monson, John W.
WINTER HAVEN, FL: Formally of Wolcott, NY: Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 of an unexpected and short illness. John is predeceased by his parents Daniel and Grace (Weber) Monson, eight brothers and sisters and wife KarenKay (LeVecchi) Monson. John was born in Horton, KS on October 29, 1944. John served in the US ArmyAirborne Division, was employed by K.M. Davies, Miller Brewing Company, High Falls Brewing Company (Genesee Brewing), Owner/Operator of MonsonWeber Consulting, served as Mayor of the Village of Wolcott, and was an active member of many clubs and organizations like the Elks Club, Lions Club, and the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department as an honorary member/supporter. John was a loving husband, father, and friendwho was widely regarded as the life of the party and will be dearly missed by many. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, antique autos, and socializing with friends. John is survived by his wife of 3 years, Pat Sinning-Monson, twin sister Judy (Monson) Cooper, sons John (Amy) Monson, Eric (Angela) Monson, David (Katie) Monson, daughters Christine (Chris) Cook, Stephanie (Darren) Dahl, grandchildren Colin, Austin, Audrey, Emma, Jack, Addison, Damien, Jaxon, Kaiden, Mason, Cambree and as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins,and friends. A memorial service will be held on July 13th, 2019, 3:30pm at the Wolcott Fire Department with a celebration of life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John W. Monson may be made to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 255, Wolcott, NY 14590.
Continue Reading
Latest News
Community5 days ago
Lyons Elks honor Flag Day with Essay contest
Officers and Members of Lyons Elks Lodge #869 recently observed Flag Day in honor of the nation’s symbol of freedom....
Community5 days ago
Ontario Rod & Gun Club Hosts Veteran Fundraiser
The Ontario Rod & Gun Club is one of the area’s oldest sport shooting clubs, with a rich history of...
Health5 days ago
1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers a ‘surprise’ bill
WASHINGTON (AP) Roughly one in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to the...
Recent Obituaries
Obituaries6 hours ago
Monson, John W.
WINTER HAVEN, FL: Formally of Wolcott, NY: Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 of an unexpected...
Obituaries11 hours ago
Burgess, Ronald Jr.
LYONS: Ronald Burgess Jr. born June 13th 1965 passed away suddenly June 21st. Ron was predeceased by his parents Lynne...
Obituaries18 hours ago
Celso, Mark T.
NEWARK: Mark T. Celso, 63, died on Sunday (June 23, 2019) at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark...