Monson, John W. 

WINTER HAVEN, FL: Formally of Wolcott, NY: Passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 of an unexpected and short illness. John is predeceased by his parents Daniel and Grace (Weber) Monson, eight brothers and sisters and wife KarenKay (LeVecchi) Monson. John was born in Horton, KS on October 29, 1944. John served in the US ArmyAirborne Division, was employed by K.M. Davies, Miller Brewing Company, High Falls Brewing Company (Genesee Brewing), Owner/Operator of MonsonWeber Consulting, served as Mayor of the Village of Wolcott, and was an active member of many clubs and organizations like the Elks Club, Lions Club, and the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department as an honorary member/supporter. John was a loving husband, father, and friendwho was widely regarded as the life of the party and will be dearly missed by many. He enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, antique autos, and socializing with friends. John is survived by his wife of 3 years, Pat Sinning-Monson, twin sister Judy (Monson) Cooper, sons John (Amy) Monson, Eric (Angela) Monson, David (Katie) Monson, daughters Christine (Chris) Cook, Stephanie (Darren) Dahl, grandchildren Colin, Austin, Audrey, Emma, Jack, Addison, Damien, Jaxon, Kaiden, Mason, Cambree and as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins,and friends. A memorial service will be held on July 13th, 2019, 3:30pm at the Wolcott Fire Department with a celebration of life immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John W. Monson may be made to the Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 255, Wolcott, NY 14590.