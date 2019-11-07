Obituaries
Montalvo, Gerard Antonio
SODUS: Age 22, died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident on Monday, November 4th, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Pamela Doria and David Montalvo; siblings, Jacklyn Hofer, Joshua Hofer and Michaela Alsterberg Doria; girlfriend, Alana Powers; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Gerard enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed time spent walking his dogs, hanging out with friends playing video games or just chill’n listening to music. His smile was infectious. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him! Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-8:00pm Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where his Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am Monday, November 11th, 2019. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
