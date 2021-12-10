Montemorano, Lou Ann

CLYDE: Lou Ann Montemorano, 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, December 16th at St. John’s Catholic Church, Sodus St., Clyde. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. The family is requesting that Covid 19 protocol be honored; including masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials on her behalf may be made to the ARC of Wayne Foundation, 150 Van Buren St., Newark, NY 14513.

Lou Ann was born in Lyons, NY. She was the first born to the late Louis and Doris Drable Howell and the beloved older sister to Gary and Ralph.

As a young woman, Lou Ann always excelled in her studies, culminating in her designation as the Valedictorian of the Clyde High School class of 1948. She and her husband Pat were married soon after in 1949. They welcomed and raised seven sons together before Pat’s death in 1999.

As a busy young mother, Lou Ann baked special birthday cakes, knit holiday stockings and served as a den mother for the local Cub Scout Pack. She also enjoyed taking her brood to pick berries, gardening and canning all the bounty. During those early years she was also instrumental in bringing a chapter of the ARC into Wayne County and was an active and devoted member for many years. It was an organization she held close to her heart.

Later she began working in the family business. She shared time at the office with her sister- in -law answering phones and operating scales. She also enjoyed traveling with Pat, visiting both Alaska and Hawaii. Lou Ann was a life-long member of St John’s Church and served as a religious education instructor and served as President for a local Citizens’s for Education group. She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and loved to share her experience of her cameo appearance in the locally filmed “The Lady in White”.

Lou Ann is survived by five sons; Steven (Jamie), Eric, Todd (Diane), Tim (Jayne), and Paul (Mary Ann); nine grandchildren; Jeffrey (Angela), Kristopher (Beth), Patrick, Cristina, Alexander (Jackie), Elisabeth, Nicholas, Victoria, and McKenzie; seven great grandchildren; Ariel, Paige, James, Samantha, Jessica, Steven, and Madelyn; two great great grandsons; Nolan and Dawson; as well as her brother Ralph (Lisa) and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Pasquale; two sons; Patrick and Michael, a grandson, Jackson; and a brother Gary Howell.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home