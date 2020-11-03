Montemorano, Santo A.

CLYDE: Santo A. Montemorano, 94 of Clyde NY passed away peacefully on October 31 surrounded by family at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons NY. He was predeceased by his wife Sylvia (Santelli), with whom he enjoyed 68 years of marriage, daughter Maria Bruno (Montemorano), and brother Pasquale (Pat) Montemorano. He is survived by 7 children David (Anna) Montemorano of Albuquerque, NM, Robert (Cheryl) Montemorano, Clyde NY, Santo (Julie) Montemorano, Clyde NY, Joseph (Elizabeth) Montemorano, Ossining, NY, Thomas (Diane) Montemorano, Towaco NJ, Kathy (Gordon) Schrader, Clyde NY, Julie (Robert) Molisani, Caledonia NY, son in law Rich Bruno, Clyde NY, two sisters, Agnes McKinney of Clyde, Jean (Leo) Vetter of North Rose, and sister in law LouAnnMontemorano of Clyde. He will be dearly missed by his 23 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored. Santo was born September 13, 1926 to Michael and Tinella (Salerno) Montemorano. He was raised and attended school in Clyde NY. Santo enlisted in the United States Navy V-5 Program as a Cadet in 1944 at Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He graduated from that program and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947. When he returned to Clyde, he operated M.A. Montemorano and Son’s Sand and Gravel with his brother Pat and his father Michael. Together, Santo and Pat operated the family business for almost 50 years. He married Sylvia Santelli of Lyons in November of 1950. Together they settled in Clyde NY and raised their 8 children. He was also a devout member of St. John’s the Evangelist Church in Clyde. Santo was an avid hunter and enjoyed tending to his large garden, yard and maintaining the reclaimed “gravel pit pond”. He was a proud, devoted husband, father, father in law and grandfather and this was central to his life. He celebrated many special times with his large family and friends especially on Sundays, when as many as 35-40 family members would share a meal celebrating birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. He will be missed by many but has instilled faith, love and family values to his children and family that will resonate through generations. Covid friendly, drive thru, outdoor calling hours will be held at The Montemorano Family cross monument on Lock Rd. near Lock 26 on Friday 11/6/2020 from 1PM- 3PM. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 11/7/2020 at 10:30am at St Johns the Evangelist Church in Clyde NY followed by internment at St Johns Cemetery in Clyde NY In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St Clyde NY 14433. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde N.Y. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com