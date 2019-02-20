Montemorano, Sylvia

CLYDE: Sylvia Montemorano, age 89, of Clyde NY passed away peacefully on February 19 surrounded by family at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. Sylvia was born February 4, 1930 to Nicholas and Eva (Trombino) Santelli. She was raised and attended school in Lyons, NY and worked in the grocery business with her parents and siblings until marrying Santo Montemorano in November of 1950. Together she and her husband Santo settled in Clyde and raised their 8 children. She was a devout member of St. John’s the Evangelist in Clyde and a member of the Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed baking, cooking and tending to her very large garden that would produce many wonderful treats and meals. Sylvia celebrated many special times with her large family and friends especially on Sundays, when as many as 35-40 family members would share a meal celebrating birthdays, holidays and other special occasions. All of her family will forever cherish her memory knowing her love for them will never cease and is eternal. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband Santo Montemorano of Clyde with who she enjoyed 68 years of marriage; 7 children David (Anna) Montemorano of Albuquerque, NM, Robert (Cheryl) Montemorano of Clyde, Santo (Julie) Montemorano of Clyde, Joseph (Elizabeth) Montemorano of Ossining, NY, Thomas (Diane) Montemorano of Towaco, NJ, Kathy (Gordon) Schrader of Clyde; Julie (Robert) Molisani of Caledonia, NY; son-in-law Rich Bruno of Clyde; she will be also missed by her 23 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved and adored. She was predeceased by her daughter Maria Bruno (Montemorano), siblings Kenneth Santelli, Samuel Santelli, Adeline Venuti, Mary Cascioli. Calling hours will be Friday Feb 22 from 4-7pm at the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde NY. A Roman Catholic Mass will be held Saturday February 23 at 10am at St. John’s the Evangelist Church in Clyde with internment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 43 West DeZeng St, Clyde NY 14433. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com