Montondo, Frank R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on June 27, 2019 at age 93. Predeceased by his parents and brother Charles. Frank proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWll. He was lifelong resident of Pultneyville and was a proud farmer. He was the past assistant chief of the Pultneyville Fire Company. Survived by his wife: Ruth; children: Kathy (Jerry) Nolan; Dan (Diane), Jon (Michele), Tim (Heidi) Montondo, and Alice (Kevin) Sharp; (10) grandchildren; (1) great grandson; sister: Lorraine (Tom) Dawes; brothers: Richard (Kay) and Reg Montondo; brothers in law: Joseph (Florence) and John (Marcie) Weichman; several nieces, nephews and friends. Burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rochester Honor Flight or Pultneyville Fire Company. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com