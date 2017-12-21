Saturday, December 23, 2017
Montroy Valerie E.

MACEDON: Valerie passed away suddenly on December 18, 2017 at age 38. She is survived by her children, Cameron, Hanna and Timothy; parents, Bill and Dee Montroy; brothers, Billy (Ashley) and Matthew (Kelly) Montroy; grandmother, Sandra O’Dell; many cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 5 – 8 PM on Friday (December 29) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Valerie’s memorial service will be held on Saturday (December 30) at 10:30 AM at Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd., Macedon, NY 14502. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Valerie’s name may be directed to Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Family and friends may share a memory of Valerie during calling hours (memory cards and a basket will be available) or you may share an online condolence by visiting murphyfuneralservices.com.

Whitney, Karl M.

MARION: MARION: Entered into rest on December 21, 2017 at the age of 70 with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Baynham and Dorothy Whitney; and sister in law Candy Switzer. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Shari, children, Brian (Tracy) Whitney; Bethany (Keith) Hendricks; and Brandon (Corrine) Whitney; grandchildren, Amberly, Kaylyn, Cami, Jakob, Mitchell, Noah, great granddaughters, Kori and McKenna. Father in law and mother in law, Bud and Helen Switzer; sister, Margaret (Gene) Parker; brother, Clark (Joanne) Whitney; sisters in law, Debbi...
Ranney, Scott David

SHORTSVILLE: died unexpectedly at home on December 17, 2017 in Shortsville, NY at the age of 48. Scott was born on June 11, 1969 in Newark, NY. He graduated from high school in 1991...
Kirkpatrick, Beverly A.

SODUS: Entered into rest on December 19, 2017 at age 79. Predeceased by parents: Ernest and Rebecca Kirkpatrick. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother. She was a wonderful and caring kindergarten teacher at Sodus Primary School for 33 years. She was a strong supporter of all activities and events and proudest fan of her children and grandchildren. Survived by her loving children: Laurie (Jack) Mitchell, Lisa (Tim) Young, and Doug (Sandy) Garrod; grandchildren: Justin, Jordan, and Trevor Mitchell, Erika (Tim) Stanton, Chelsea (David) Gill, Ryan, Cody, and...
Merrill, Mildred L.

MACEDON/PALMYRA: Age 91, died on Wed., Dec. 20, 2017. Mildred loved “galavanting” and running the roads. The Adirondaks were a special place to her and she enjoyed spending time in Old Forge. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Albert W. Merrill; 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her daughters Fay Jackson and Mitzi Merrill; sons Harry (Edna) Merrill and Albert Merrill Jr.; sister Colleen Mack; brother Douglas (Gail) DuVall; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. A celebration of her life will be announced for the...