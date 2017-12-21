Montroy Valerie E.

MACEDON: Valerie passed away suddenly on December 18, 2017 at age 38. She is survived by her children, Cameron, Hanna and Timothy; parents, Bill and Dee Montroy; brothers, Billy (Ashley) and Matthew (Kelly) Montroy; grandmother, Sandra O’Dell; many cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 5 – 8 PM on Friday (December 29) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Valerie’s memorial service will be held on Saturday (December 30) at 10:30 AM at Macedon Center United Methodist Church, 1160 Macedon Center Rd., Macedon, NY 14502. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Valerie’s name may be directed to Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. Family and friends may share a memory of Valerie during calling hours (memory cards and a basket will be available) or you may share an online condolence by visiting murphyfuneralservices.com.