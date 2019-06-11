Obituaries
Moody, Barbara J.
LYONS: Barbara J. Moody 83, of Catherine St., died Monday, June 10, 2019. Barbara was born in Marion, SC. on October 13, 1935, daughter of Flage & Sue Anna Wade Brantley. She was a member of MT. Zion Church. Survived by her Sons, Clarence & Curtis of Lyons; sister Juanita Bell of Lyons; 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, & great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Clarence Sr. in 2010 & 7 brothers. Friends may call Saturday June 15, 2019, 11- 1 PM at the Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons . Burial in South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to MT. Zion Church. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
