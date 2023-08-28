Moody, Garth K. 

WOLCOTT: Garth K. Moody of Wolcott, passed away on August 23, 2023 at home at the age of 84,

Garth was born in N. Syracuse, NY on December 2, 1938 to Irene (Smith) Polk and Kenneth H. Moody and stepfather Vinton Polk.

Garth was predeceased by loving wife of 46 years Betty Jean Moody in 2012, son Paul, Brother Paul, Sister Ida, aunts, uncles and grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife of 10 years, Debra L. Moody, sister Garlyn (Moody) Monroe, bothers, Ralf (Karen) Polk and Thomas (Crystal) Polk, his children, Gary (Cheryl) Moody, Rose LaValley, Tracey (Tom) Pearl, Garth (Becky) Moody, Vicki (Jon) Thompson, Wendy (Don) Harter, many stepchildren, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Garth was a past member of 31 years of the Wolcott Fire Department including serving as Captain of the Wolcott Fire Police and Boots and Handle CB Club.

Garth’s work history consisted of harvesting, mechanical, farming, heavy equipment and factory, Garth drove truck for 46 years with the following companies, EJ Kelly, Brown’s Burial Vaults, Wegmans, Seneca Foods, KB Transport, A & H and D & L.

Garth retired many times before making his final retirement in April 2016.

Garth enjoyed his trucking, fishing, camping, boating and family gatherings.

Garth did many things in his lifetime such as demolition, track racing, roller skating and dancing.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will at the convenience of the family.

Graveside services will be 11AM Saturday, September 23, in the North Wolcott Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at Piney Woods Campgrounds, North Rose, NY.

Arrangements are by the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home.

