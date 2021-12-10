Moody, WaKeesha N.

NEWARK: WaKeesha “Keisha” Nicole Moody, died Wednesday (December 12, 2021) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call on Monday (December 13th) from 4-6 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where funeral services follow at 6PM with apostle Andre Tubbs officiating.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 1344 University Ave. #270, Rochester, NY 14607.

Wakeeesha Nicole was born on February12, 1980, the daughter Susan Cill and the Late Charles “Tata Edward Moody. Keisha graduated from Lyons Senior High School in 1999. She played volleyball for a year and had been a Vince Lombardi cheerleader. She realized she had a great love for children so she pursued a job at the Lyons Methodist Church working with the Head Start program. Enjoying everyday teaching and watching her children, she used that job as a stepping stone to get certified to open her own daycare. She did this from 2003 till 2018, when health problems caused her to slow down.

Keisha and her mother were best friends. It was not strange to see her mom pushing her wheelchair to area stores, restaurants or just out strolling. Their bond was unbreakable. She will be remembered for her gentle soul, honesty, ambition to succeed , willingness to help others inspite of her disabilities and that BIG BEAUTIFUL SMILE.

Keisha’s loving memories will be cherished by her mother Susan Cill, Dave Murphy, Sr. (special friend); brother Darrell Williams (Erin Siler) of Newark; sister La-Shanda (Jason) Koveny of Macedon; Aunts: Mary and Barb Cill of Pawleys Island, SC, Martha-Joe Prince of Florence, SC, Joyce Moody, Lynette Thomas and Kathy Moody of Marion, SC; great aunt Juanita Bell of Lyons; uncle James Thomas of Marion, SC

Predeceased by her father Charles Edward “Tata” Moody, paternal grandparents: James (Bernice Moody) Thomas; aunts Joyce Street, Suzanne Thomas, Linda Marie Moody; great aunt Barbara Moody; Uncle James Douglas, Willie Earl “Wiggie” Moody; great uncle Clarence Moody.

