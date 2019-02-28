Obituaries
Moody, Wayne I.
SAVANNAH: Age 69, passed away at home, unexpectedly, Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents; Lyle and Olive Moody; sister, Rose; son, Wayne Jr. He is survived by his children, Vicki (Marty) Rewa of Savannah, Jonathon Moody of Wolcott, Theodore (Tammy) Moody of Savannah, Amanda (Steven) Bates of Seneca Falls and Jeremiah (Karen) Moody of Savannah; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and many, many friends. Wayne started his autobody career in 1978 at D&R Garage in Newark where he gained valuable experience prior to leaving in 1986 to start his own shop. In 1986 he opened B&W Body Shop on Iocco Rd. in Savannah and ran it with the help of his family until 1997. He could be found in later years doing complete classic car restorations alongside his best friend, Dave Spickerman, at Dave’s Classics. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00pm-5:00pm, Wednesday, March 6th at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. Where funeral services will be held promptly at 5:00pm. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Butler-Savannah Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
