Moon, Jonathan Lee

NEWARK: Our precious Jonathan Lee Moon passed away peacefully to his Lord and savior on 9/24/23 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jon was born 2/23/1950 in Glens Falls, NY son of the Reverend William (June) Moon. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother William (Doreen) Moon. Jon was married to his surviving sweetheart Barbara for over 44 years. He is survived by three children Michele (Alan) Renzi, Joseph (Jessie) Shulla and Jamie (Derek) Mann, brother Paul (Mary) Moon, special grandchildren, a large extended family, and many special friends. His favorite name was “papa”.

Jon was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1970 in Germany. Dad was a hard worker his whole life and worked as a machinist, but happily retired over 10 years ago. Jon never knew a stranger and was a friend to all he encountered, he was a storyteller, he loved all music especially oldies and Christian music and played the guitar since the age of 15. He loved toast and tea and his sharp cheddar cheese. He kept a paper list for everything. Dad loved his daily walks on his special route around Newark, going on day trips to scenic places, the lake, The Goodwill and specific favorite restaurants. Dad loved bringing our family to Delta Lake Bible Conference Center which held a special place in his heart. Dad never missed his birthday wings at Captain Jacks in Sodus Point. Dad played and loved sports. He was still actively rooting for the Newark Reds, Atlanta Braves, Syracuse Orange and Buffalo Bills. Dad was a member of Calvary Church in Newark and faithfully served in many Church communities and in nursing home ministry for many years.

Above all, Dad loved Jesus and knew him as his Lord and savior. He wanted to share Psalm 91:1-2 “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust”.

Please join our family in celebrating our faithful papa at Calvary Church at 835 Peirson Avenue in Newark, NY on Saturday October 7, 2023 at 11am to rejoice in his homegoing with a luncheon to follow. Please feel free to wear Dads favorite sports team to honor Dad and his love for sports and come ready to share stories. Arrangements by Sc