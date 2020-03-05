Moon, Tad William

Tad William Moon unexpectedly left us on January 21,2020. His passing leaves an enormous void in the lives of those who loved him. Tad was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 23, 1969 to the late William Moon and Barbera Weeks. He was a graduate of RIT and an electrical engineer, following in his Grandfather Nordlie’s footsteps. Tad leaves his two daughters Jordan and Amber Moon. Two sisters Rebecca and Samantha Moon. A brother Adam Celso. His mother Barbara Weeks and stepmother Doreen Moon. His long time love Maria Martinez. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Tad was preceded in death by his Grandmother June Moon, his father William Moon and Grandfather Moon. Tad was an adventurer who grabbed hold of life and held on. He loved each and every brother and sister from the 315. Fly high Moon Dogger, you will be missed and always remembered.