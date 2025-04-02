Mooney DDS, Stephen P.

NEWARK: Stephen P. Mooney DDS, 79, formerly of Newark, passed away at his home in Victor surrounded by his family.

Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, April 7th at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY 14513. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 8th at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Laurel House 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513 or to the Rotary Club of Newark, PO Box 374, Newark, NY 14513.

Stephen was born in Newark on December 1, 1945, the son of the late Clifford and Philomena Roesch Mooney Sr. He was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1964. He attended the University of Dayton, where he met his wife, Charlotte, and graduated in 1968. He went on to study Dentistry at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine and graduated in 1972. After graduating he served two years in the U.S. Air Force as a Dentist. Stephen was a faithful communicant of St. Michael Church. He recently was recognized for his fifty-year membership in the Newark Rotary, where he had served as a past president. For many years, he served on the board at the Alex Eligh Community Center. He was also past president of the Newark Chamber of Commerce and the Newark Country Club. He was a longtime member of the Newark Elks Lodge.

One of his greatest joys was golfing. He was a long-time member of Newark Country Club and then Clifton Springs Country Club, where he had a hole-in-one in 2020.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte; three children Scott (Chin-Lin Ching) Mooney, Karen (Rob Mischler) Zugibe and Katherine Mooney; four grandchildren Jasmine Zugibe, Lily Mooney, Lucas Mooney and Chase Mischler; two brothers Clifford (Peggy) Jr. and Kevin (Lynne) Mooney; a sister Sharon (William) DeRuyter; a brother-in-law William Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Edith Miller.

