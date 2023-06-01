Mooney Sr., Paul D. 

MARION: Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023 at the age of 94. He is predeceased

by his wife, Catherine; daughter, Paulette Willemsen; son, Paul Jr.; grandson, Richard Billings Jr.; brother, Eugene Mooney; sister’s, Pansy Nelson, Tootsie Mooney;. Survived by children, Lynda (Richard Sr.) Billings, Laura (Jerry) Storey, Kathy (Jeff Bixby) Boerman, Peggy (Robert) Dentico; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Flora Lee Taylor, Linda Sue Curry, Mary Lou Mooney.

Friends and family are invited to call 4PM - 7PM Friday, June 2nd at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Western Wayne Ambulance, 2178 Church St., Walworth, NY 14568. Online condolences may be expressed at the following stevensfhmarion.com