Moore, Jack I. 

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on August 4, 2018 at age 80. Jack was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, a snowmobiling.  He was a lifetime member of the Williamson Driftrider’s Snowmobile Club. He retired from Kodak after many years of service. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose; children: Gwendolyn and Daniel (Denise) Moore; grandchildren:  Rachel and Hailey Wickman; sisters: Linda Booth and Jamie (Craig) Fiebelkorn; sisters in law: Donna (Dave) Johnson and Mary (Gordy) Brooks; many extended family members and friends. No services will be held per Jack’s wishes. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com

