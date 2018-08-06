Moore, Jack I. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on August 4, 2018 at age 80. Jack was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, a snowmobiling. He was a lifetime member of the Williamson Driftrider’s Snowmobile Club. He retired from Kodak after many years of service. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rose; children: Gwendolyn and Daniel (Denise) Moore; grandchildren: Rachel and Hailey Wickman; sisters: Linda Booth and Jamie (Craig) Fiebelkorn; sisters in law: Donna (Dave) Johnson and Mary (Gordy) Brooks; many extended family members and friends. No services will be held per Jack’s wishes. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com