Moore, M. Glenn

NORTH ROSE: Glenn Moore, 83, died peacefully on October 31, 2025, after a long illness.

Born in Hornell, NY to Florence (Sherman) & William Moore in 1941, he grew up in Greenwood, NY. After serving two years in the army in Oklahoma and becoming an MP, he proudly became a New York State Trooper in 1968. He met his wife in the heart of the Finger Lakes and welcomed three children. In 1978 he was promoted to Bureau of Criminal Investigation and moved to North Rose. He retired from the state police in 1995 and worked part-time in the fabrication shop at Marshall Farms in Wolcott for over 20 years. He was a member of the Lions Club and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels for many years.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Cindy; his daughter and son-in-law, Terry and Dave Wolf of Bedford, NH, and their children; his son, Steve of Savannah, and his family; his daughter, Kristen; brothers Gary Clark and Tom Moore and his sister, Jody Carpenter. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Riley, and his brothers Billy Moore, Dick Moore, Bob Moore and sisters Mae Rose Moore, Shirley Bettinger, Kay Fenti and Elaine Baker.

His family will remember him being always ready to help someone in need. He loved to putter in his garage and one of his favorite pastimes was “getting a good deal” on a new lawn tractor and moving piles of wood from one place in the yard to another. He loved spending time with his brothers and sisters, his many nieces and nephews and their families.

We are grateful to the Wayne County Nursing Home and Newark Wayne Community Hospital for their loving care.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, between 1 and 4pm at Captain Jack’s, 8505 Greig St, Sodus Point, NY. All are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to Make A Wish or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

