PALMYRA: Ded on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the age of 84. Please join the family for a graveside service at 10am on Friday, June 14 at Lakeview Cemetery, 3967 Lake Rd. Williamson, NY.

Ruth is predeceased by her husband Eugene Moore and parents Ralph and Beatrice Verdine Brunswick. She is survived by her sons Darin and Clark (Sarah) Moore and special family Ellen and Terry Carpenter.

Online condolences @: wwww.rlyostfuneralhome.com