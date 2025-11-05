Moore, Suzanne “Sue” Miner

SODUS: Suzanne “Sue” Miner Moore, 89, entered into rest on November 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 12, 1936, in Rochester, New York, Sue was the eldest of four children of Lucille and Rodney Miner. She is survived by her brother Hugh Miner and sister Joyce Small, and was predeceased by her brother John Miner.

A lifelong resident of Sodus, Sue lived a life rooted in education, community, and family. She attended Keuka College, earning a Bachelor of Arts, and later a Master of Arts from University of Rochester. She was married for more than fifty years to her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Moore, who predeceased her in 2009. Together they built a life full of music, laughter, faith, and service.

Sue was a lifelong educator, dedicating over thirty years to teaching English at Sodus Central High School, where she and Dick were also proud alumni. Her love of the English language, her appreciation for thoughtfully spoken and beautifully hand-written words, and her deep commitment to her students left a lasting impression on generations of young people. After retirement, she continued to give of her time and talents as a volunteer at Marion Elementary School, where she was adored by teachers and students alike.

A devoted member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, Sue served faithfully as a deacon, supporting the church’s nursery school and participating actively in church life. She and Dick were longtime members of the church choir, where they shared a common love of music, singing, and fellowship.

Sue’s greatest joy came from her family. She is survived by her two sons, Steven (Lisa) of Sodus and Jeremy (Danah) of Poughkeepsie, and five grandchildren Alexandria, Jacob, Maddison, Justin, and Amanda. Sue was dedicated to and immensely proud of her grandchildren, never missing a birthday, graduation, concert or milestone. To many beyond her family, she was lovingly known as “Grandma Sue.”

Outside the classroom and the church, Sue brought warmth and energy to everything she did. She loved gardening, reading, hosting family gatherings, and organizing her famous garage sales, where she delighted in meeting neighbors and friends. She enjoyed intricate jigsaw puzzles, lively board games, and Barry Manilow music. She was known for her quick wit, her generous spirit, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she took special joy in hosting, ensuring her home was filled with love, laughter, and music.

Sue will be remembered as supportive, loving, generous, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend. Guided by faith and cherished by her community, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of kindness and learning that lives on in all who knew her.

Details for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, whose fellowship and mission meant so much to her.