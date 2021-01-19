Morabito, Anthony R. “Coach”

WALWORTH: On January 18, 2021 at age 65. He is predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Francis Morabito. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen; sons, Christopher (Rachel) and Joseph (Joelle); grandchildren, Derek, Dylan, Hailey, Landon, Tyler, Guy, Mackenzie and Gemma; sister, Annette (Chuck) Schillaci; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. No prior calling. Anthony’s Memorial Mass and Interment will be held privately due to Covid restrictions. Please attend virtually via live-streaming at www.stjeromerochester.org on Monday, January 25, at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Walworth Fire Department or Wilmot Cancer Center. Arrangements are being handled by Harloff Funeral Home in East Rochester.