Morabito, Anthony R. “Coach”

WALWORTH: On January 18, 2021 at age 65. He is predeceased by his parents, Dominic and Francis Morabito. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Karen; sons, Christopher (Rachel) and Joseph (Joelle); grandchildren, Derek, Dylan, Hailey, Landon, Tyler, Guy, Mackenzie and Gemma; sister, Annette (Chuck) Schillaci; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. No prior calling. Anthony’s Memorial Mass and Interment will be held privately due to Covid restrictions. Please attend virtually via live-streaming at www.stjeromerochester.org on Monday, January 25, at 10 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to Walworth Fire Department or Wilmot Cancer Center. Arrangements are being handled by Harloff Funeral Home in East Rochester.
WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving […]
SODUS: Born in Sodus, NY in 1942, past peacefully on January 17, 2021. Larry graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1960. He lived in San Diego, California, retired from the Navy after 33 years of service. Survived by his wife, Liz Contant, brothers, Wayne (Gi) Contant, Danny (Teresa) Contant, sister Kay (Richard) Mayo, son, […]