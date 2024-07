SODUS: Passed unexpectedly on July 17, 2024 at age 36.

Predeceased by his mother: Doreen Griffin; grandmother: Pauline McKinstry.

Paul is survived by his father: Luis Morales; brother: Luis Morales, sister: Sylvia Morales Maldonado; grandparents: William (Cindy) McKinstry; aunts: Julie (Lonny) Steinmetz and Carla (Robert) DuBois; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A private burial will take place in Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

