WILLIAMSON: Peacefully passed away on December 29, 2022 at the age of 79, with his family by his side. Dallas was predeceased by his wife Theresa Morehouse; survived by his daughter Lorie Musclow and son Scott (Rhonda) Morehouse; grandchildren Ryan (Catherine) Musclow and Kyle Musclow; great-grandchildren Hayden and Landyn Musclow; extended family and friends.

Dallas was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed his family, following NASCAR, animals, gardening and the Dallas Cowboys.

Services for Dallas will be private. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed in memory to Dallas to the K9s for Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.