Morehouse, Theresa F.

WILLIAMSON: Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt peacefully passed away on July 4th, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dallas of 56 years; her children Lorie Musclow and Scott (Rhonda) Morehouse; her grandchildren Ryan (Catherine) and Kyle Musclow; great grandchildren Hayden and Landyn Musclow; her siblings Antoinette (Raymond) Woerner, Ross (Katherine) Catalano, Vincent (Lena) Catalano and many nieces and nephews. She is smiling down on us with her parents Joseph & Lillian and her brother Joey. At Theresa’s request, no service will be held, instead a celebration of her life with immediate family will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest a memorial in her honor to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital. To light a candle, send a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.