Morell, Rosalie Scorza 

PALMYRA: Rosalie died peacefully on February 28 at age 83. She was predeceased by her husband, Gary, of 43 years.

Rosalie is survived by her children, Deanna Morell, John (Michele) Morell, and Diane Kelly; grandchildren. Collin & Alyssa Morell, Nicolette & Lillian Morell, Hanna & Emma Kelly, Sara (Nathan) Roberts; sister, Phyllis (Robert) Plass of Hyde Park; nephew, Andrew Plass & niece, Christine Holder and many cousins.

Rosalie was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, grew up in Hyde Park, NY and moved to Palmyra when she married Gary. Rosalie was very active in community activities clubs, Zion Episcopal Church, and Grace House.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-6 PM on Friday (March 6) Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY. Rosalie’s funeral service will be held on Saturday (March 7), 10 AM at Zion Episcopal Church, 120 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Rosalie will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Rosalie’s memory to Zion Episcopal Church or Grace House, 120 E. Main St., Palmyra, New York, in her memory.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.