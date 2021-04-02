Morey, Michael W.

RED CREEK: Michael W. Morey, 66, of Red Creek, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Waterloo, son of the late Wilson Morey and Shirley Carlson Morey. Prior to retirement he was employed by the DPW for Village of East Rochester. He was known as Mr. Mikey to friends and family.

Mikey is predeceased by a son, Duane Helsel.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Riley Morey, daughters, Cynthia Acciaio of Wolcott, Kristy Morey of Canandaigua, Georgianna (Scoot’r) Herrold of Ontario, and, Stacey Morey of Canandaigua, sons, Thomas Acciaio Jr., of SC, John (Katie) Acciaio of Red Creek, and, Danny (April) Acciaio of Hilton, brothers, Fred (Cheryl) Morey of NC, Marty Morey of NC, Dan (Tracey) Morey of NC, sister, Terri Morey-Kelly of NC, 25 grandchildren, another expected soon, and 2 great grandchildren with another grandbaby expected anytime.

Calling hours will be Friday, April 02, from 4:00-6:00 with a service Saturday April 03 at 1:00 PM, at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com