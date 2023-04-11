Morgan, Alice Lucieer

WILLIAMSON: Beloved by many family and friends, Alice Lucieer Morgan entered into rest on April 7, 2023 at the age of 95. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Raymon A. Morgan and grand-daughter Morgan Elizabeth Verbridge. Alice is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law Carol and Alan Verbridge, and her son Charles Morgan, M.D.; grandchildren Justin (Jackie) and Mason (Mackenzie) Verbridge; great-grandchildren Halle, Danica, Everly, Alana, Izabel, Angelina, Philomena and Valentina; brother-in-law Ralph (Jane) Morgan; sister-in-law Joan (James) Lucieer, brother-in-law Leroy (Norma) Dodge and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She is also preceded in death by her parents Abram and Mary Lucieer and siblings Wilhemina (Kenneth) DuBois, Naomi (Edward) Scharles, Stanley Lucieer, Edward (Betty) Lucieer, Norma (Leroy) Dodge, Floyd (Phyllis and Mae) Lucieer, James (Joan) Lucieer and John (Lois) Lucieer; mother and father-in-law Janet and Albert Morgan, sister-in-law Doris (Ronald) Lawrence and brother-in-law Allyn (Norma) Morgan.

Alice graduated from Williamson Central School, played the clarinet and the piano, received numerous awards there and was chosen as the Jackson Perkins Rose Queen. She went on to complete her degree at Rochester Institute of Technology and worked in numerous fields including her first career in the medical field, her second at Central Trust Bank in Williamson, NY and her last at Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY from which she retired as an Administrative Assistant to a Vice President. Throughout all of this, Alice was dedicated to and worked in the agriculture industry. She and her husband Raymon (Whitey) owned/managed and operated multiple farms and corporations. Alice was a loyal wife always standing by and assisting Raymon with his employment opportunities. Alice and Raymon were members of the Wayne County Farm Bureau.

Alice belonged to The Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. At various times, she served as Sunday School teacher and superintendent, sang in the choir and was a member in various groups including the Ladies’ Guild.

Alice embodied all of the words found in Galatians 5:22-2; “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” People who knew her uniformly said, "Alice is the sweetest person I know." She loved people and animals. She loved scripture, hymns and prayer. She was a woman of faith and cherished and loved God.

A special thank you to all of Alice’s friends who assisted her with her 24-hour care, routines, therapies and outings. Without each of you, we would not have enjoyed her company here on this earth to the completion of 95 years. You are precious angels.

Alice will be lovingly missed by her family and her friends. Her kindness and generosity were a gift to all who knew her. She will be appreciatively remembered and will continue to serve as a quiet and powerful inspiration for her humility and love shared.

Please join the family for a Celebration of her Life at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St., Pultneyville on Saturday, April 15 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Pultneyville Reformed Church, PO Box 94, Pultneyville, NY 14538 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 200 Meridian Centre Boulevard, Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618 or https://www.alz.org/rochesterny

Please join us as well at a Mass which will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m. at Saint Gregory/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 3799 Union St., Marion, NY.

