Morgan, Barbara J. (Cornell)

PALMYRA: Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was 87. Barbara was predeceased by her husband Glenn “C” Morgan in 1991; parents Willard and Hilda Goosen Cornell and her sister Shirley Schoonerman. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Walter) Holtgren of Crofton, Maryland and their children; Kyle of Los Angeles and Kerra of Baltimore; one son, Michael Glenn and his wife Linda (Curry) Morgan of Rochester, NY and their children, Alexander Curry and Wendi (Curry) Snyder and families of the York and Wayland, NY areas. Barbara is also survived by her beloved sister Laura Byers of Palmyra; Glenn’s daughters Christie (David) Nichols of Geneva and Karen (Steve) Knittle of Conway, SC and their children and families and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was born in Marion, NY in 1931. She graduated from Marion High School in 1949 and moved to her life-long home on Maple Avenue in 1959. She was a 43 year employee of Sarah Coventry in Newark, NY and had also worked at Kodak and Ultralife where she made many life-long friends. As was requested by Mrs. Morgan, there will be no calling hours. Please join the family for a graveside committal service on Saturday, July 13 at 11am in Palmyra Village Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St, Palmyra, NY 14522. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com