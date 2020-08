MACEDON: Tragically passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born in Kittanning, PA on June 3, 1957. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Owen F. Slagle, Sr. and Margaret M. Slagle, her aunt, Deloris Clark, and her mother Charlotte DiPerna. She is survived by her loving daughters, Christina Beverly, […]