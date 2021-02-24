Powered by Dark Sky
February 24th 2021, Wednesday
Morrill, Robert Edward

February 24, 2021

MARION: Robert Edward Morrill, 70, died on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Highland Hospital.  A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Rd Suite 1000,  Silver Spring, MD 20910. Robert was born in Rochester, NY on October 29, 1950  the son of the late Edson and Florence Morrill. He worked at Pat’s Radiator for 25 plus years.  An avid fan and collector of Winross Trucks. Despite his gruffness he was loved by many. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Rozanne; seven children Faith (Jason), Bobby, Earl (Lisa), Michelle (Stanley), Mike, Tim (Lesley), Amy; 24 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; four sisters Leona, Carol, Charlene and Kim; numerous nieces and nephews. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

