Morris, Eric

February 27, 1924 – May 2, 2026

Sodus: Eric Morris (known by many as “Willie”) was 102. He passed away peacefully at home Saturday, May 2, 2026 with his daughter Jackie by his side.

Eric’s Home Going service was held at 11:00am on Thursday May 7th at the Sodus Church of God, 6055 Buerman Rd, Sodus NY. Burial followed at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, NY.

Eric was born February 27, 1924 in Petersfield, Chaguanas, Trinidad West Indies, the son of the late Benjamin and Drucilla (Huggins) Morris. His favorite activities were spending time talking and laughing with his family and friends, playing checkers and dominoes and watching westerns. He also enjoyed long walks, eating “island food” and wearing his caps. Eric was a friend to everyone he met and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

In Trinidad Eric worked different jobs but his primary occupation was masonry. He moved to the US in the late 1950’s where he worked on a number of farms harvesting a variety of fruits and doing other farming tasks.

Eric is survived by his daughters Sharon Sims-Callahan, Jackie Jones, Anita Morris and Brenda Morris; his sisters, Daphne “Girlie” Morris and Anita Morris; grandchildren, Nicholas Sims, Veronica Sims, Keenan Sims, Kenneth Jr. (Genieve) Jones, Danice Jones, Erica Wickman, and Denetra Morris; many great‑grandchildren and great‑great‑grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Eric is preceded in death by his wife, of 64 years, Lois C., who passed on April 18, 2026; his brothers, Samuel Morris and Cecil Morris; his sisters, Ivy (Morris) Abraham, Margaret “ Esther” Morris and Estelle Morris; his special friend Benjamin Bain.