Morris, Lois (Callahan)

Sodus: Lois Morris, 83, was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. She was at Rochester General Hospital, with her family by her side.

In keeping with Lois’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held on Thursday April 23rd at the Sodus Church of God, 6055, Buerman Road, Sodus, NY. Burial will follow in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Lois was born on June 18, 1942, in Edgefield, South Carolina, the daughter of the late James Sr and Julia M. (Bush) Callahan. Her most enjoyable activities were spending time with and caring for her family and growing plants and flowers. Lois loved her church where she would cook, clean and participate in activities while she was able to. Lois worked 28 years for the Newark Developmental Center caring for developmentally disabled individuals and she did caregiving for people in their homes. Lois also volunteered for seniors with service in the Meals on Wheels and the Senior transportation programs.

Lois is survived by her husband Eric Morris; daughters, Sharon Sims‑Callahan, Jackie Jones, Anita Morris, and Brenda Morris; her sisters, Mary Alice Johnson and Bettye L. Dean; her brother, James Jr. (Daisy) Callahan; grandchildren, Nicholas Sims, Veronica Sims, Keenan Sims, Kenneth Jr. (Genieve) Jones, Danice Jones, Erica Wickman, and Denetra Morris; many great‑grandchildren and great‑great‑grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Fannie Harvey; special friends Vivian Bain, Evelyn Kifer and Ruby Crawford.