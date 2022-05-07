Morrisey, Lorraine Jean (Maxwell)

PALMYRA: Lorraine Jean (Maxwell) Morrisey, went home to our Lord on May 6, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John A. Morrisey Sr., granddaughter, Jennifer and son in law, Russell. She is survived by Linda (Donald) Valley, Barbara (Paul) Hamilton, MaryAnn (Frank) Williams, Carolyn (Craig) Fusco, John (Jennifer) Morrisey, and her grandchildren, Renee, Donald, Rebecca, Sarah, Kelsey, Charlie, Matthew, Melinda, Billy, Jason, Danielle, Craig Jr., Clark, John, Breana, Megan, great-grandchildren, Tyner, Natalie, Nolan and Olivia.

Lorraine was one of nine children born to R. Evelyn and Earl Maxwell of Macedon, NY.

Lorraine and her husband John built Morrisey Farms in Palmyra, NY. The foundation of their lives and what was most important to them was their family. Lorraine was very involved with her family and farm life. Lorraine was a good Irish cook and her family and friends always enjoyed her homemade bread, sweet rolls and strawberry jam. She was a music and sports fan and attended as many musicals, baseball, basketball, football, softball, wrestling events of her grandchildren as she could. She also taught all of her children and grandchildren how to do a hard day’s work and finish the day with smile. In addition to 62 years of running the sweet corn stand in front of her house, Lorraine was one of the original farmers that was a participating vendor in the Fairport Farmer’s Market. You could find her and her red chevy truck all harvest season on Saturday Mornings selling her sweet corn and produce at the market. She left a legacy for her family that is truly remarkable. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We thank God for the great blessing that she was to us. Our hearts are broken but joyful that she is at home and in joy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Tuesday, May 10 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10am on Wednesday, May 11 at St Ann’s Church (St. Katharine Drexel Parish) in Palmyra. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery. Please consider donations in Lorraine’s memory to the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

