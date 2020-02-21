Morrison, Bette Stetzel

NEWARK: Bette S. Morrison, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at DeMay Living Center. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (Feb 24) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Bette’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb 25) at the Newark First United Methodist, 301 S Main St, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. In memory of Bette, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to DeMay Living Center, 100 Sunset Drive, Newark, NY 14513 or Newark Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, 150 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Bette was born the daughter of the late William Charles and Suzan (Bishop) Stetzel on Saturday, December 18, 1937, in Penn Yan, NY. Bette was a homemaker while her children were young. She went to work outside the home as a bookkeeper for her father’s trucking company for 25 years, she then worked as a receptionist for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. Bette was known for her wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling, playing cards, camping, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Newark Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 50 years and volunteered with the Board of Elections for 20 years. Bette will be remembered by her sons, Rick (Lynette) Morrison and William (Terri) Morrison; daughter, Amy Brunner; grandchildren Amanda (Ryan Brown) Morrison, Chad (Shanice) and Spencer (Carly) Morrison, Brittney (Bryan) Hayes, Ashley, Robyn and Christine Brunner, Kristine Rooze, Erika, Dylan and Danielle Morrison and David (Hallie) Bulman; twenty-one great-grandchildren with three more due soon; brother, John (Peggy) Stetzel; sister, Bonnie (James) Burgstressor; many nieces and nephews. Bette was predeceased by her husband, Dexter in 2008; infant son, Tim and son-in-law, Donald Brunner. The Morrison family wishes to thank the staff at the DeMay Living Center for their compassionate care.