Morrison, Mary

NEWARK: Mary Morrison, 99, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Newark Manor. Private funeral services will be held at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Box 189, Newark, New York 14513 or to the Newark Rotary Club of Newark, PO Box 374, Newark, NY 14513. Mrs. Morrison was born on November 2, 1921 in Newark, the daughter of late Harold and Cora Riesenberger Stiles, Sr. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and for many years was the Church organist. She had also substituted as an organist in many other area churches. Mary was the pianist for the Rose City Ensemble. She also played for several productions by the Newark Players, and plays at the Newark High School. Over the years, she volunteered her musical talents at several area nursing homes. She was the long time accompaniment at the Newark Rotary meetings for their weekly sing along. Mary was honored by the Newark Rotary with a Paul Harris Fellowship for her many years of service. Her family was grateful for the care and compassion from the staff at the Newark Manor. Mary is survived by her sons Larry of Mooresville, NC, and James (Nancy) of Newark, three grandchildren Deborah (Steve) Fletcher, Brian(Allison) and Adam(Kem Terhune) Morrison, four great grandchildren Colette Ansuini, Amber, Bailey and Colleen Morrison, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas, a grandson David Morrison and her brother Harold Stiles, Jr and a daughter-in-law Cathy Morrison. Remembrances may be sent to www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com