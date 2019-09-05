Morse, Kathleen M.

NEWARK: Kathleen Mae Morse, died on Tuesday (August 27, 2019), surrounded by the warmth and love of family at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. Mrs. Morse was born on July 2, 1943 in Salem, New York, the daughter of William and Ruth Francis. She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, class of 1961, and attended Broome Tech in Binghamton, NY. Her marriage on August 26, 1967 to fellow Bloomfield graduate Martin H. Morse would yield 52 years of (mostly) happiness as they settled in Newark to start a life together. Following a professional career as a laboratory technician at the Newark Medical Center and bacteriologist at the Newark Hospital, “Kathy” found her true calling to be that of Mother and chose to stay at home to raise her only child, Mark – often indulging his every whim. She remained extremely active in the community, serving as the Treasurer of the First United Methodist Church in Newark for 22 years, and was appointed to multiple terms on the Zoning Board for the Village of Newark. She was also a member of the Business & Professional Women’s Foundation. A lover of mystery novels, flea markets, bad reality television (including a two-hour block of various daily syndicated court shows) home shopping, teddy bears and all things Christmas related, she was the life of the party and lived for her family and friends. She did not like to cook or travel by air. She is survived by her husband Martin; her son Mark of Los Angeles, California; two brothers William (Nancy) Francis of Tarpon Springs, Florida and Robert (Karen) Francis of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Carol Redenback and Irene Maynard. Friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main St., Newark. Private burial services will take place separately at the East Bloomfield Cemetery. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome