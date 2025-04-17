Morse, Martin H. 

NEWARK: Martin Harry Morse, 82, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2025 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 11 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main St., Newark.

He is survived by his son Mark (Tiffany) and granddaughter Kendall; two brothers, Bill (Judy) Outlaw and Harry (Mary) Outlaw; and two sisters, Pauli Wesen & Tina (Vern) Piatt. He is predeceased by his wife and grandparents, and two uncles, R. Stewart (Veronica) Morse & Robert (Mary) Morse whom he considered to be brothers.

