Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Morse, Martin H. 

April 17, 2025
April 17, 2025

NEWARK: Martin Harry Morse, 82, died unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2025 at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.

Friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 11 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church, 301 South Main St., Newark.  

He is survived by his son Mark (Tiffany) and granddaughter Kendall; two brothers, Bill (Judy) Outlaw and Harry (Mary) Outlaw; and two sisters, Pauli Wesen & Tina (Vern) Piatt.  He is predeceased by his wife and grandparents, and two uncles, R. Stewart (Veronica) Morse & Robert (Mary) Morse whom he considered to be brothers.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Times of Wayne County

