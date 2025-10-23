What are you looking for?

Morse, Penny M.

October 23, 2025
January 8, 1954 ~ October 19, 2025 

ONTARIO: Penny passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the age of 71 on October 19, 2025. She attended church at Living Word Assembly of God. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family at the family cottage. She worked for many years at Wayne Central School District as a cleaner. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.  She will be sadly missed. 

She is predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel “Roger” Morse; parents, Sidney and Lena DePew; sisters, Margaret Giffiths, Bernice Gallagher, and Christine Justiniano.

She is survived by her children, Heather (Douglas) Gagner and David Morse; grandchildren, Zachary White, Ashley Gagner, and Rowanna Gagner; brothers, Jeff (Karen) Ellis, Charles (Sharon) Ellis, Randy (Darlene) DePew; sisters, Judith Scheel and Maria Gray, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. 

Friends and family are invited for a small service on November 1st at 11 am at Living Word Assembly of God Church, 2344 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where a small luncheon will follow. 

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Penny’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

