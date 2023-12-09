Morse, Thomas W. 

NEWARK: Thomas W. Morse, 75, passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at DeMay Living Center.

Friends and family can call from 1 to 3 PM on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St in Newark. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 3 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials in his name may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester and the Finger Lakes, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd. Ste 110, Rochester, NY 14618 or to a local Hospice.

Mr. Morse was born in Oklahoma City, OK on January 23, 1948, the son of the late Thomas and Patsy Evans Morse. He served his country in the US Airforce from 1968-1974. He was an Electronics Engineer at GE. In his spare time, he enjoyed Ham Radio, photography, cars and electronics. He was a huge baseball fanatic, he especially loved rooting on the Newark Pilots. Whenever possible he would take road trips cross country. Tom enjoyed camping with his wife on the St. Lawernce River.

Tom is survived by his wife Anita Phillips Morse; three sons Sean (Jane), Jason and Michael Morse; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; a sister Kathy Morse. He was predeceased by two brothers and a sister.

