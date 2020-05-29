Moser, Bonnie A.

PALMYRA: Bonnie died on May 27, 2020 at age 55. She is survived by her children, Bessie, Melvin, Nikki, Tiffani and Justin; sister, Billie; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Josh, Elijah, Izaiah, Kailah, Josiah, Mia, Luna, Lelynd and Jayden. Bonnie had an extensive collection of Native American items and apparel. She also collected various other knick knacks, including sock of which she had many! Keeping a clean house was very important to Bonnie as well as working hard to provide for her children. Even though her children and grandchildren live in Ohio, Bonnie loved keeping in contact with them through voice and video chat. She was a fun-loving woman, who will truly be missed. All services are private. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.