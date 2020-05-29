Obituaries
Moser, Bonnie A.
PALMYRA: Bonnie died on May 27, 2020 at age 55. She is survived by her children, Bessie, Melvin, Nikki, Tiffani and Justin; sister, Billie; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, Josh, Elijah, Izaiah, Kailah, Josiah, Mia, Luna, Lelynd and Jayden. Bonnie had an extensive collection of Native American items and apparel. She also collected various other knick knacks, including sock of which she had many! Keeping a clean house was very important to Bonnie as well as working hard to provide for her children. Even though her children and grandchildren live in Ohio, Bonnie loved keeping in contact with them through voice and video chat. She was a fun-loving woman, who will truly be missed. All services are private. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Below is the update to the current COVID-19 statistics. As of 5/27/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our...
Small Business Info from County Economic Development and Planning
Wayne County Economic Development and Planning has been closely monitoring the current business situation and are actively working to share...
Cervantes of Williamson named All-American in Track & Field
All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field season were announced last week by the U.S....
Recent Obituaries
Moser, Bonnie A.
PALMYRA: Bonnie died on May 27, 2020 at age 55. She is survived by her children, Bessie, Melvin, Nikki, Tiffani...
Wade, Carl W.
WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on May 27, 2020 at age 73. Predeceased by his parents: Donald...
Rice, Olan L.
CLYDE/SAVANNAH: Age 91, passed away Thursday, March 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in...