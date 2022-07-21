Powered by Dark Sky
July 22nd 2022, Friday
Moses, Betty Jane Gilbert

July 21, 2022

CALIFORNIA/NEWARK: Betty Jane Gilbert Moses passed away at age 72, on June 28, 2022 unexpectedly at her home in California.

Betty Jane worked at the Airlines as a parking lot attendant. She really enjoyed the job and working with the public. She had many friends who called her Janie and looked forward to seeing her at the airport. She had her own personal space and said all she would need would be a pillow and a blanket and she could live in that space.

She is survived by her children, Patrick (Danielle) Moses and Leslie Moses; siblings, Rob (Julie) Gilbert and Betsy (Nick) Americo. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Gladys Gilbert, and siblings, Rick Gilbert, Bevie Hotchkiss, Bonnie Bergfjord and Barbie Vickery.

She lived, loved and passed away peacefully. Janie always loved to play Bingo and would go just about anywhere to play if someone would get her there. She will be sadly missed by many.

