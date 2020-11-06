Moses, Jr., Francis A. “Pete”

CLYDE: Age 68, of Clyde passed away at home on Tuesday (November 3, 2020). He was born May 19,1952 in Waterloo to the late Francis A. Moses, Sr. and Orvella (Mills) Moses. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Beth (Marino) Moses, son Peter (Yvonne) Moses, daughters Aimee Moses and Sarah (Craig) Pequignot, grandchildren London Carter, Maxwell Moses, Coralei Moses, Isabella Pequignot, sister June Leeds, brothers/sisters-in-law James (Colleen) Marino, Dale (Maryann) Marino, David (Paula) Marino, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Due to Covid restrictions, calling hours will be limited to family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m , Monday November 9 ,with a service at 1 p.m. at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery following the service. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021 for all friends and family. Pete was beloved by his family and worked hard to provide happiness to those around him. He loved nature, agriculture, and creating beauty. He has planted forests, nurtured orchards, managed wetlands and broken earth for many ponds and streams for the enjoyment of his children and grandchildren. Pete was always happiest around family and close friends and was often moved to laughter with them. He was satisfied with life and all that he had built with his hands. He was immensely proud of his children, a fact that he shared often. He will be missed and he is always loved. If you would like to send any photos, memories or condolences to please contact petemoses@gmail.com Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home , Clyde. Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com