Moshano, Anthony "Hank" 

VENICE, FLA:

January 7, 1921 - February 19, 2024

Hank died peacefully at Tidewell Hospise in Venice, FL at the age of 103. Hank was born in Cohocton, NY and served in WWII in Guam and the South Pacific. Upon returning from the war, Hank majored in Physical Education at SUNY Brockport where he met and married the love of his life June Leggett. Hank started as a Physical Education teacher, then quickly moved to Principal of the Primary School, then Elementary and High Schools, ultimately ending his Educational career as Superintendent of Wayne Central Schools in NY.

Hank and June chose Lacasa, in North Port, FL as their retirement home in 1981 where they lived the winter months in what they fondly referred to as" a grown-ups playground!" In the summer time they

lived at a beautiful summer home in Star Lake, NY. The "cottage" will remain in the family to enjoy forever if possible!

The most important things in life to Hank were "family, Star Lake and Lacasa!" He was president of the Boating & Fishing Club for 4 years, President of the Tennis Club and instructor for new players, a Veterans member and loved playing golf with the "Old Duffers". June passed away in 2014 and then in 2017, Hank married Linda Vanderbrook in a ceremony at Lacasa. Unfortunately, Linda died unexpectedly in 2019. Hank is survived by his son Paul Moshano and his wife Marianne, his daughter Mary Amos and her husband Norm; Nephew: Ralph Giacomi and wife Kathy, Niece Louise Parks, and (6) grandchildren; (13) great grandchildren.

A final note: Hank always commented that living in Lacasa added 25 years to his Ufe